Sonam K Ahuja declares she loves Paris but not more than hubby Anand Ahuja; Check it out

Among the Bollywood couples, if there is one duo who always manage to steal the show with their love-filled photos, it is Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. The duo always managed to leave everyone stunned with their appearances in the city and their social media PDA often is too cute for words. From their New Year photos to their vacay photos, the couple looks adorable together and shell out major couple goals. A recent video of Sonam Kapoor has gone viral on the internet which will make you gaga over the couple.

Sonam on her Instagram story has shared a video in which she is sleeping on a bed and is taking a selfie video and then she turns her camera towards her hubby Anand Ahuja who is sleeping beside her, then the Zoya Factor actress again turns the camera towards her and flashes her cute smile. Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, "Paris I love you but I love my husband the most" with a heart emoji. Isn't it cute? Recently Sonam was the talk of the town when she shared about her 'scariest' Uber experience in the UK.

Check out the snaps from Sonam Kapoor's insta story:

She wrote, "Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken." On the work front, Sonam has had a stellar year with two big films, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. Both the films managed to do well at the box office and Sonam’s performance was appreciated. Her last film with Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

