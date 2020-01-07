Sonam K Ahuja on JNU Violence: What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable

JNU Violence: After Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others condemned the incident, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her views on the incident in her recent post.

The entire nation is in a shocking state of mind after getting to know about the terrifying incident that happened inside the campus of Delhi’s renowned institution, Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. Students and professors alike were beaten up by a few masked goons who had entered the campus with sledgehammers and sticks. Not only were they physically violent but they also vandalized the properties leading to further terror and chaos. These miscreants who wreaked havoc are yet to be identified.

As soon as the news about this brutal attack spread across social media, people all around including the Bollywood celebrities like , , Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have condemned the incident and demanded the central government take strict action against the miscreants. Joining the list is actress Ahuja. Sonam is known to be vocal about her opinions. Sharing some pictures from the attack and protest Sonam wrote, "Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely understand? But now I have to say that I know our generation and when we look back I’m afraid we may be remembered for things we didn’t stand for."

She added, "I know this is not who we are. This is not what we believe. So then I guess for those afraid to speak up fearing they may make a mistake, this is the only way to use your voice. To say, I don’t know everything and there may be things that i do not understand. But I know this isn’t right. For everyone who feels pressure to ‘pick a side’ don’t. Say what you feel. Most good people I know react to sincerity with understanding and empathy. Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth. What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable. Im not sure how we got here. It’s always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it’s there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be."

While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were trolled for just tweeting an emoji on the issue, Jonas was being questioned on being silent on such a big issue.

