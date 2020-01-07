Sonam K Ahuja slams a Twitter user who trolled the actress for tweeting about 'social media is just a tool'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja warns her fans against the fake propaganda of social media. The actress gets trolled by a Twitter user who asked the actress to tell this to Bollywood.

Ahuja is quite active on social media. The actress has always been vocal about her opinions for which she has been trolled too but has always given a good reply to the trollers too. The actress recently tweeted, "Beware of fake propaganda. Social media can be poison. It will kill you slowly but surely with its hate." This tweet was followed by another tweet, "Social media is just a tool. You can either use it build or destroy. Just like a" with a hammer emoji.

Some Twitter users could not digest Sonam Kapoor's tweet and replied to the actress, "Copy paste this message in your bollywood groups." But Sonam, who is known to stand up against trolls, replied back to the Twitter user saying, "I’m sure they are reading this on Twitter.” Well, that is a good reply, isn't it? Talking about the JNU violence, the entire nation including Bollywood celebrities are posting about it on their social media accounts. Sonam had tweeted, "Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents." She further said,"How can you expect people with no moral compass or conscience to do anything but this. Shame is not in their DNA."

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's tweet here:

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

Social media is just a tool. You can either use it build or destroy. Just like a . — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020

For the uninitiated, the entire country was in shock on Sunday evening after the news of some masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking the students and teachers and even vandalizing the properties spreading further terror and chaos was out. The entire country has taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

