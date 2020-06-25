Sonam K Ahuja wishes Karisma Kapoor on her birthday; Thanks her for paving way for the Kapoor girls in movies

On the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday, Sonam K Ahuja pens a sweet wish for the actress with some adorable throwback pictures.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, birthdays and celebrations have taken a back seat. But this has not stopped everyone from wishing their loved ones on social media. Even if one is not been able to meet their friends on their special day, there are a ton of other ways to express your love and shower wishes for your friends. Karisma Kapoor, who is one of the most popular Hindi film actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, and the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award turns a year older today.

On the occasion of Karisma's birthday, has penned a sweet wish for the actress on this special day. The actress has shared two pictures with the birthday girl. In the first photo, we can see Sonam donning a white shirt is sharing a warm hug with Karisma who looks gorgeous donning a red checkered shirt and a cool pair of glasses. The second photo is from the day when Sonam got married to Anand Ahuja. In this perfect picture, we can see Karisma is all smiles as she poses with the bride and groom. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you (with a heart emoji)" Not only this, but Sonam has also shared some amazing throwback pictures with the birthday girl on her Instagram stories.

(Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all heart for Karisma Kapoor as she wishes her the 'happiest birthday'; See Photo)

Meanwhile, despite being away from movies for a very long time, Karisma Kapoor still continues to rule the hearts of millions and there is no denying this fact. The diva still serves as an inspiration to many. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Prem Qaidi that was released in 1991 and has entertained fans with some amazing movies like Raja Hindustani, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Zubeidaa and more. Karisma was seen in the web series Mentalhood this year.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during the world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

