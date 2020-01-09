Sonam Kapoor accuses British Airways of terrible mismanagement; Here's why

Actress Sonam Kapoor has claimed that British Airways misplaced her luggage twice in one month. The actress has accused the airline of "terrible service" and "terrible mismanagement".
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2020 07:45 pm
Sonam Kapoor accuses British Airways of terrible mismanagement; Here's whySonam Kapoor accuses British Airways of terrible mismanagement; Here's why
On Thursday afternoon, Sonam tweeted: "This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again." The airline immediately followed up on the matter. They commented: "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?" The actress accused the airline of "terrible mismanagement" and replied: "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It's terrible service and terrible mismanagement."

The airline apologised for their mistake and wrote: "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible." Commenting on Sonam's tweet, another actress Pooja Hegde revealed that the same airline had lost her bags last month. She wrote: "Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it's a regular thing for them to do."

Credits :IANS

