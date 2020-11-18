Sonam Kapoor admiring her modern gold bling in these PHOTOS in a black OOTD is every girl ever

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her latest modern jewellery as she headed out of the house. The gorgeous star left the internet in awe with her overall chic look.

Actress is currently spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja and is making the most of it before returning to Mumbai. The gorgeous star is known to be one of the most popular style icons in the country who has even managed to conquer hearts on international red carpet events like the Cannes Film Festival. From nailing a saree to rocking a pantsuit, Sonam has shown that whatever outfit she dons, she can nail it like a boss. And recently, she shared a sneak peek of her modern gold bling on social media and left fans awestruck.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dropped a video of her sitting in her car as she dolled up. She is seen flaunting her modern gold jewellery in the same. From admiring the design to posing perfectly in them, Sonam managed to leave fans in awe of her look of the day. The actress is seen sporting a black pantsuit for the day and as she posed, her perfectly done make up and hair added another chic charm to her look.

Meanwhile, a day back too, Sonam dropped a video of her OOTD and left fans inspired with her style. The actress has been dropping glimpses from her life with Anand as she spends time with him. She even shared photos of their Diwali celebrations in Dubai this year and the couple's photos went viral on social media. Earlier, when Sonam and Anand were in London, often the actress used to share their work from home shenanigans on social media that would leave fans feeling relatable. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. The actress has been waiting to get back on set as she spends at home amid the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's posts:

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

