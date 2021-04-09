Sonam Kapoor admits she's missing India; Says new home's given her so much including ‘beautiful husband’ Anand

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s recent post about missing India is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Ahuja is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and it’s been a while since has been to India courtesy the COVID 19 pandemic. Needless to say, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress has been missing India, her family and friends here and she has spoken about it time and again. And while, Sonam has once again expressed her feelings about missing India, however, this time she has also mentioned about the good things she has got from her new home where she is staying in London.

The Neerja actress has shared a beautiful and goofy pic of herself with Anand as they were strolling down streets in London. “I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja . “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.” “The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet,” Sonam wrote.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She has recently completed the shooting of Shome Makhija directorial Blin which happens to be the remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name.

