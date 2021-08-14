Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja make for a regal couple at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding; PICS
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, her little sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding will take place tonight at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. And while the ceremonies are said to have begun, Sonam was papped with husband Anand Ahuja at the wedding venue.
In the pics, Sonam and Anand made for a regal couple and it was difficult to take eyes off them. Interestingly, the Neerja actress was a sight to behold in her sea green coloured Anarkali styled suit with pink coloured embroidery and have a heavy silver design around the neck. Sonam opted for a heavy maang tika and a choker necklace and had tied her hair in a back bun which was decorated by a gajra. On the other hand, Anand looked dapper as he complimented Sonam with a sea green coloured shirt paired with a grey bandh gala and white trousers. Needless to say, Sonam and Anand looked like a regal couple.
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s pics from Rhea Kapoor’s wedding:
To note, Sonam has been quite close to Rhea and the sister duo always has each other’s back. In fact, Karan had even revealed how the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress had gatecrashed his first date with Rhea and also stated that he continues to share a great bond with Sonam ever since. On the other hand, Sonam had always been looking forward to Rhea and Karan’s wedding and even spoke about it in one of her interviews. “When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you,” Sonam had told Zoom TV.
Also Read: THROWBACK: When Sonam Kapoor admitted she'd be 'very happy to tell' if Rhea Kapoor is getting married to Karan