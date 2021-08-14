Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja make for a regal couple at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding; PICS

Ahuja has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, her little sister Rhea Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani. The wedding will take place tonight at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. And while the ceremonies are said to have begun, Sonam was papped with husband Anand Ahuja at the wedding venue.

In the pics, Sonam and Anand made for a regal couple and it was difficult to take eyes off them. Interestingly, the Neerja actress was a sight to behold in her sea green coloured Anarkali styled suit with pink coloured embroidery and have a heavy silver design around the neck. Sonam opted for a heavy maang tika and a choker necklace and had tied her hair in a back bun which was decorated by a gajra. On the other hand, Anand looked dapper as he complimented Sonam with a sea green coloured shirt paired with a grey bandh gala and white trousers. Needless to say, Sonam and Anand looked like a regal couple.