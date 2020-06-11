  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor look unrecognizable in this true blue blast from the past pic

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fans got a real treat as one of their friends shared a beautiful throwback picture on social media.
11150 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 11:44 pm
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor look unrecognizable in this true blue blast from the past picSonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor look unrecognizable in this true blue blast from the past pic
The COVID 19 lockdown, which has got us cooped in our house, has certainly given us a chance to go down the memory lane and cherish the golden memories. Many of the celebrities have treated their fans with beautiful throwback pictures on social media and it has certainly been a treat for everyone. Amid this, one of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s close friend designer Kunal Rawal has given the fans some serious throwback featuring the Veere Di Wedding actress and her cousin Arjun Kapoor who are looking unrecognisable in the picture

The picture featured Sonam and Arjun posing with a group of friends. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress was seen standing in the back wearing a black dress, while the Panipat star was winning hearts with his contagious smile as he posed for the camera. He was seen wearing a monochrome t-shirt and matching shorts and looked irresistibly cute. Both Sonam and Arjun were overwhelmed with this sudden trip back to their childhood days with this golden picture.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor’s throwback picture:

Interestingly, Arjun has also been sharing memorable pictures from his younger days on social media during the lockdown. In fact, he even a beautiful throwback picture with Sonam on her birthday wherein he was seen hugging her sister as they posed together with a smile for the camera. He wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”

