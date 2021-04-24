  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Katrina Kaif shower birthday love on Varun Dhawan; Wish him a successful year ahead

As Varun Dhawan turned a year older today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Katrina Kaif penned sweet messages for the actor.
Varun Dhawan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, he is celebrating his 34th birthday which also happens to be his first birthday after tying the knot with ladylove Natasha Dalal. And while the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India actor is celebrating his special day with his loved ones, his friends from the film fraternity have taken it to their respective social media handles to shower birthday love on Varun and penned heartwarming messages for him.

Joining them, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared adorable pics from her wedding ceremony wherein she was seen hugging Varun as they shared a candid moment together. She captioned the image as, “Happy happy birthday, VD. A bonafide filmy soul, may you never run out of your infectious positivity, love for cinema and good vibes. Lots of love!” On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also shared a monochromatic picture of the birthday boy in her Instagram story and wrote, “Happiest birthday Dearest @varundvn – May this year take u to the highest of heights. All the love to u.”

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, Varun is making headlines for his professional front as well. The actor is all set to venture into horror drama with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon. The movie will mark his second collaboration with Kriti and the team had begun shooting for the same. Bhediya is slated to release on April 14 next year.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & others pen sweet wishes

Credits :Katrina Kaif's Instagram, Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

