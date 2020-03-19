Sonam Kapoor Ahuja APOLOGISES to a fan for marrying Anand Ahuja; Here’s why

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who has been enjoying her married like with husband Anand Ahuja, made heads turn after she apologised for taking a plunge with him.

Ahuja, who is happily married to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja, is enjoying the best of her married life at the moment. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 and ever since then, Sonam has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her happy moments with the man of her life. In fact, Sonam and Anand never fail to give serious relationship goals to the millennials and their social media PDA is certainly a treat for the fans. Undoubtedly, the duo is one of the most loved couples in the industry.

However, recently, their love life made it to the headlines after Sonam apologised to a fan for marrying Anand Ahuja. This happened during an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla after one of her fans confessed his love for the Veere Di Wedding actress. The fan asserted that he wanted to marry Sonam and was heartbroken when she tied the knot with Anand. He also claimed to have cried inconsolably post the diva’s wedding in 2018. This comment left the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress go awwww and she said “I am sorry” to the fan.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is an avid social media user, never fails to make our days with her aww-dorable posts. Be it about expressing love for Anand or her family to sharing beautiful throwback pictures and also spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus, each post of the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress is worth a watch and leaves everyone in awe.

