Sonam Kapoor Ahuja clarifies on Mr. India 2; Says 'we are all still very confused about how it was announced'

After filmmaker Shekhar Kapur came out strongly against the remake of Mr. India, Sonam Kapoor too had shared her thoughts about it.

Anil Kapoor and starrer Mr. India has been creating abuzz since reports of its remake Mr. India 2 was made. A day after called Ali Abbas Zafar's announcement about Mr. India 2 'disrespectful' and 'underhanded', netizens started asking Sonam whether Anil Kapoor had a word with Boney Kapoor, since he was the producer and the sole holder of the rights to Mr. India. Clarifying her post, Sonam tweeted, "My father did have a word with him actually. Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes we are all still very confused about how it was announced."

For the uninitiated, director Ali Abbas Zafar made an announcement on twitter and wrote, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!" Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor did not seem happy with this decision of Ali Abbas as she thought that Anil Kapoor and the originals filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's permission for the remake was not taken. The actress posted, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office."

Talking about Mr. India, the movie also starred Amrish Puri, Ashok Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Ajit Vachani and Sharat Saxena. The film was known for several of its lines and songs, including Sridevi's 'Miss Hawa Hawaii performance, and Amrish Puri's quote "Mogambo khush hua".

Check out Sonam Kapoor's tweet here:

My father did have a word with him actually. we are all still very confused about how it was announced. https://t.co/sBVwvf4tdy — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

