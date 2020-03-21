Sonam Kapoor Ahuja comes out in defence of Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor; Netizens call her ‘dumb’

Sonam Kapoor gets trolled on social media for supporting Kanika Kapoor in her recent coronavirus negligence controversy.

Kanika Kapoor, who has been the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive of the novel coronavirus, has been facing the ire for her negligence during the COVID 19 crisis. The renowned Bollywood singer has been receiving several hate comments on social media and has also come on the radar of trollers. Amid this severe backlash, the Baby Doll singer has found her support in Ahuja. The Veere Di Wedding has come out in defence of Kanika on social media and her statement is grabbing the headlines.

Sharing her views on Kanika’s coronavirus controversy, Sonam tweeted that the singer has returned to the bay when the nation, which now has over 280 coronavirus positive cases, itself wasn’t on a self-quarantine mode and was busy celebrating the festival of Holi. “Hey guys, Kanika Kapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi,” the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress wrote on the micro-blogging site. As expected, her statement didn’t go down well with the netizens, who went on to troll Sonam mercilessly on social media and called her dumb.

“By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still, let make things clear to you. Read slowly: irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self-discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You’ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same,” a Twitter user wrote.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Ma'am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don't tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye. Aren't u aware that @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & many other leaders & eminent citizens had cancelled Holi milan progs & requested others also — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) March 21, 2020

By now we all know that you aren't too bright. But still let make things clear to you. Read slowly : irrespective of when she came, she was supposed to follow a self discipline of maintaining social distancing for 14 days. You ve just come back - you are supposed to do the same. — Wanderer (@w_a_n_d_e_rer) March 21, 2020

Brain and few parts were in shortage when Sonam Kapoor was being assembledhttps://t.co/Pzm6ihTDQn pic.twitter.com/euh3KxaKG0 — Comeback Corona Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) March 21, 2020

When I see dumb actress like Sonam:- pic.twitter.com/gLm1bnrfsv — _billi_ (@Savage_kudi) March 21, 2020

For the uninitiated, Kanika Kapoor, made the headlines after it was reported that she was spotted partying with big shots like former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and her son Dushyant Singh in Lucknow despite having coronavirus symptoms. The media reports also suggest that she hid her travel history of the UK from the authorities. Meanwhile, after Kanika was tested positive, Dushyant and Vasundhra have gone into self-quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

