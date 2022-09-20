Sonam Kapoor Ahuja drops a PHOTO of her son's birthday cake as he turns one month old

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have last month welcomed their bundle of joy, son, on August 20. The couple is enjoying the new phase of their life. And today, September 20, her son has completed one month. It is celebration time for the new parents. Well, to note new mother Sonam often shares things related to her son. A few days ago she shared that baby burps are cute. The actress is currently in Mumbai at her parents’ house.

On completion of one month, Sonam shared a cake picture on her Instagram stories. The cake has a baby picture with 1 written on it. It is also written, ’30 days of love Happy One Month’. Sonam and Anand had shared the good news about their first child on social media with a cute note. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed (sic)," the note read.