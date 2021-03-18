Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts her new purple hairdo that she dons “just for” hubby Anand Ahuja: Take a look

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media and shared her photo wherein she can be seen trying some cool hair filters. Take a look.

Over the past few months, actor has been busy shooting for her upcoming film Blind in Scotland. She has been sharing intriguing posts from the sets on social media. Right from giving a glimpse of her makeup looks to sharing an update about the film, the Neerja star has kept her fan base informed about her next project. Apart from sharing posts related to work, the stunning actress often shares her romantic photos with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Now, in her latest post, the Khoobsurat star has experimented with her hair and that’s too just for hubby Anand. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam shared a filtered selfie wherein she can be seen showing off her new purple hairdo. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Purple and yellow just for @anandahuja followed by a purple heart emoji. Going by her post, it seems like purple and yellow are Anand’s favourite colours and the actress is trying to make him feel special. Sonam looked drop-dead gorgeous with her makeup looking on point in the picture. The Veere Di Wedding star can be seen sitting as she strikes a perfect pose.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Sonam had shared a couple of her stunning pictures wherein she flaunted her gorgeous looks and curly locks.

Meanwhile, talking about Blind, the movie has been directed by Shome Makhija and is bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh. The forthcoming movie will see the Masakali girl in a role of a blind cop. The movie, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean flick of the same name, revolves around a blind police officer who is in a search of a serial killer.

