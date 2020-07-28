Sonam Kapoor Ahuja heads straight to the gym after London quarantine ends & dad Anil Kapoor is proud; PHOTO

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer

Ahuja is back to London after quarantining in Delhi and Mumbai for a couple of months, and after home quarantining in London for the mandatory 15 days, yesterday, Sonam Kapoor stepped out of her house in London to hit the gym. That’s right! After gorging on, like they say, the delicious mom ke haath ka khaana, this Neerja actress didn’t waste any time and headed straight to the gym and what was amazing is that Sonam Kapoor made sure to share sneak-peek of her gym sesh on social media.

Sonam took to social media to share a photo with her trainer while both are wearing a mask and alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym.. @_mattparsons you’re very mean! On a more serious note I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it…..” In the photo, we can see Sonam Kapoor wearing her gym gear and seeing this photo, we were instantly motivated to hit the gym. Soon after, daddy Anil Kapoor left a comment on the photo encouraging his daughter for the ‘josh’. Also, since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are mostly at home, Sonam often shares work from home photos of the two on Instagram.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, the actress was to shoot for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been postponed

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post here as she heads to the gym in London:

Credits :Instagram

