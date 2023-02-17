Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks regal in red at Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad’s wedding lunch: PICS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the popular Bollywood actress has always turned heads with her unmatchable fashion game. The Neerja actress has played a big role in the fashion revolution that happened in the film industry over the last decade. The new mommy, who is currently on a break from her acting career after welcoming her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja, is once again back in the limelight with her frequent public and airport appearances. Sonam Kapoor looks regal in red at Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad's wedding lunch

Recently, Sonam Kapoor garnered attention with her stunning look, as she attended the wedding lunch of her close friend and popular actress Swara Bhaskar, and political activist Fahadh Ahmad. The fashionista opted for an off-white printed kurta set for the event, which she paired with a gorgeous red banarasi dupatta with a heavily embroidered orange border. She completed her exceptional look with a pair of jumbo Kundan chaandbalis and matching bangles, an off-white potli bag, and a classic black smokey-eye look that gives major Indian ethnic vibes. Sonam's stunning look has got a big thumbs up from both fashion enthusiasts and her fans.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy parental duties The popular actress and her entrepreneur husband welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August, last year. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been treating her fans with glimpses of her little son on social media very often but has not revealed little Vayu's face in any of the pictures, yet. Reportedly, Sonam and Anand have decided to not share their little son's pictures on social media, until he is a grown-up. The actress has been also giving major tips for all the new mommies through her Instagram handle, on postnatal nutrition and skincare. She has also been winning hearts with her style game these days, after the short maternity break.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor spotted at a shooting location for the first time after delivering baby Vayu; See Pics