Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays coy about Veere Di Wedding 2; Rhea Kapoor asks her to 'keep your mouth shut'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja joined Pinkvilla for a quick Instagram live. During the session, she was asked about Veere Di Wedding 2. Here's what she said.

Veere Di Wedding was welcomed with open arms by youngsters across the country at the time of its release. The fun chick-flick starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, as Veere, Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead. Following the success of the movie, producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are reportedly in talks to make Veere Di Wedding 2. Bebo had previously confirmed to Pinkvilla that Veere Di Wedding 2 is happening. And now, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is playing coy about the sequel.

In an Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, we asked Sonam for an update on Veere Di Wedding 2. During the chat, she discussed about her ways of fighting Coronavirus, her life in self-isolation and gave a quick update on her future projects. When asked about Veere Di Wedding, the actress said she doesn't know what was happening with regard to Veere Di Wedding 2. "I don't know, you'll have to ask her (Rhea)," she said. A few moments later, Sonam revealed Rhea told her to keep her mouth shut.

In an AMA session last month, Rhea had confirmed Veere Di Wedding 2. The producer said, "I think its gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited." While we wait for more updates on Veere Di Wedding, Sonam will also start work on the Hindi remake of the Korean thriller Blind. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The movie featured Dulquer Salman and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

