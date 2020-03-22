Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pregnant? Here's the truth behind all the rumours

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been in the news due to the reports about her being pregnant and well, here's what we know about it.

Everyone has been quarantined at home given the current scenario of Coronavirus in India, and while everyone is making sure that enough precautions are taken, Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja, who returned to India recently, have gone into self-isolation. Recently, Sonam shared a video from the balcony of her room where she can be seen talking to her mother-in-law who is standing down at the gate and well, it does not just have our hearts but in fact, it has also lead to some speculations about her pregnancy.

Time and again, celebrities are subjected to various rumours but seldom do they pay heed to any of them. However, this one seems to be kind of cropping up again and going by a source, "The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless. People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories." Well, this isn't the first time that a rumour has been treated like a piece of news, however, there is a clarification for anyone who needs it.

Meanwhile, the actress has gone on to speak about her upcoming thriller with Sujoy Ghosh during a chat with Pinkvilla. The actress revealed how she does not know anything about the plans yet but she is hoping to do the readings for the script on Facetime if things don't settle down.

