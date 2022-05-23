Sonam Kapoor Ahuja remembers her grandmother on her birth anniversary with a throwback pic; Says ‘I miss you’

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress who is known for her presence on the social media. The actress is often seen treating fans with beautiful pics of herself along with sharing her mushy moments with her husband Anand Ahuja. In fact, Sonam is quite expressive when it comes to emotions and doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her close ones with cute posts on social media. However, her recent post on Instagram is winning hearts as it speaks volumes about her love for her maternal grandmother.

For the uninitiated, Sonam had lost her maternal grandmother, fondly remembered as Duru, in 2017 at the age of 88. And on her birth anniversary today, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress was seen remembering her nani with a throwback pic. Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam shared a throwback pic of her nani who was holding a little girl in her arms. The Veere Di Wedding actress captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday nani. I miss you”.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post for her grandmother:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently enjoying the best time of her life as she is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress had announced her pregnancy early this year with beautiful pics flaunting her baby bump as she posed with Anand. In the caption, Sonam revealed that they will be welcoming her first child in fail this year. She captioned the post as, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”. Besides, she will be seen in Shome Makhija's directorial crime thriller Blind.

