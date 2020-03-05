Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals why birthday girl Rhea Kapoor is the ‘best human’ with a heartfelt note

As Rhea Kapoor turned a year older today, her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned a heartwarming note for the birthday girl and it will make you go aww!

Ahuja loves to wear her heart on the sleeves and doesn’t shy away from expressing her love for people around her. The diva is quite close to her family and leaves no chance to express her love for them. Be it sharing pics of their family get together or coming out in their defence on social media, the Neerja actress is always on her toes for her khandaan. So, when her sister Rhea Kapoor turned a year older today, it was evident that Sonam will certainly be penning a heartwarming post for the birthday girl.

Sharing a series of pictures of Rhea, Sonam called her sister her soulmate and best friend. She further lauded her super talented sister ‘Rhee bee’ and stated that she is the backbone of her life who is also the best human. Wondering why? Well, Sonam did explain it and emphasised, “The life of the party, the smartest girl in a room full of nerds, the sexiest woman at any given time, the best cook in a room full of chefs and the most stylish in a room full of fashionistas. You’re simply the best, actually super human.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday wish for sister Rhea Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. She was last in 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan which failed to create a buzz at the box office. Ever since then Sonam hasn’t announced her upcoming project and is enjoying her time with her family and husband Anand Ahuja

Credits :Instagram

Read More