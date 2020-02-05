Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says she 'cannot wait for a 6 pack' as she sweats it out at the gym; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja grabs attention with her latest workout video. Hubby Anand Ahuja responds to her video.

Ahuja had grabbed headlines for voicing her opinion over the dangerous politics regarding the recent firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University. While many applauded the actress for her comment, many even trolled her for it. But this time Sonam gave a befitting reply to one of the social media users. She also urged the netizens to stop spreading hate. Recently, the actress made heads turn when she was spotted at Armaan Jain and his childhood sweetheart Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception.

Sonam Kapoor has yet again grabbed attention but this time with her workout video. The actress has shared two videos where she is sweating it out hard at the gym. Sharing the videos, Sonam wrote, "Working out super hard with @milestone_fitness at @upfitnessmumbai Morning workouts are the best ! They really get the endorphins going! #ifeelgood #cantwaitfora6pack." The videos prove that the Veere Di Wedding actress is actually working hard to get that toned body. As soon as Sonam posted the video, hubby Anand Ahuja could not resist and comment on the post. He wrote, "Back w a vengeance!"

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's video here:

Even brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor commented, "Very happy to see this." It is very rare that the actress posts her workout videos, But when she does, she lits up the internet on fire. On the work front, Sonam has had a stellar 2019 with two big films, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. Both the films managed to do well at the box office and Sonam’s performance was appreciated. Her last film with Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor stuns in saree; Kiara Advani flaunts lehenga at Armaan Jain & Anissa's reception

Credits :Instagram

Read More