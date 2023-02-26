Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tiger Shroff serve looks as they attend an event; See PICS
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty Kundra aced the ethnic looks, while Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor and others looked dapper in suits, as they attended an event in Mumbai. See PICS.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently enjoying her new role as a young mother, has been staying away from the film industry after welcoming her first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, last year. However, Bollywood's most-celebrated fashionista has been making headlines often these days with her stylish public appearances. On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended an event in Mumbai. Along with Sonam, some of the most loved celebs of Bollywood including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, action star Tiger Shroff, and many others served looks at the grand event.
Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tiger Shroff and others serve looks
The launch event of the 'Shaadi' collection by Mariot Bonvoy, which was held at a popular star hotel in Mumbai, was attended by some of the most celebrated faces of the film, television, and fashion industries. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, as always, looked simply stunning in an off-white flared kurta-sharara set and a black and white chikankari jacket custom-made by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, at the event. The Neerja actress completed her look with statement oxidized silver jewellery by Amrapali Jewellers and Abhilasha Pret Jewelry. Sonam opted for a sleek bun and captivating cat-eye make-up look for the night.
Check out the pictures below:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the popular actress looked ethereal in a white saree, which she paired with a heavily embroidered black and white blouse. She completed her look with a few statement silver bangles, a pair of simple earrings, a signature smokey eye makeup look, and a waved hair-do.
ALSO READ: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani makes stylish appearance at a red carpet event; See PICS
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more