Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tweets ‘never wrestle with a pig’ as Bollywood comes under scrutiny post Sushant’s demise

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja just shared a cryptic tweet about “never wrestling with a pig” on her Twitter amidst backflash from trolls over nepotism in Bollywood. Scroll down to see what she said.
Mumbai
Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death, several new allegations, controversies and debates have sparked in Bollywood. From war on nepotism and an alleged movie mafia in the industry to a potential drug-link, many shocking revelations have been seen doing rounds in social media. Now amid the plethora of controversies, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to share a cryptic post on “wrestling with a pig” as she quotes lines from popular Irish writer, George Bernard Shaw. 

 

Her latest tweet reads, “I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. “ George Bernard Shaw.”

 

See her tweet below:

 

While the actress has limited comments on her post ever since she faced online backlash after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, her close kin Farah Khan Ali commented in the cryptic post replying, “Well said.” If you missed it, reportedly, Kangana Ranaut has blocked Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali on social media. To this, the designer took a dig at Kangana and tweeted, “The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me!!! I must have said something to piss her off.”

 

To which Kangana subtly took a dig at her and replied: "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?" 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut says she will engage with 'only sensible people' on Twitter after blocking Farah Khan Ali

Credits :Getty Images, Twitter

