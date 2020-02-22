Sonam Kapoor on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India 2: Disrespectful as no one asked Anil Kapoor or Shekhar Kapur

This week, Ali Abbas Zafar announced a trilogy based on Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr India and it led to a huge uproar. After filmmaker Shekhar Kapur came out strongly against the remake of his film, Sonam Kapoor too has shared her thoughts about it.

A news that left Bollywood’s movie lovers baffled was about the remake of the classic Mr India starring and Anil Kapoor. Several reports came in that Ali Abbas Zafar will be making Mr India 2 and names like came forward for the lead. Later, Ali tweeted and announced Mr India 2 formally as a trilogy and went onto to clear that no actor has been cast yet. However, this left the filmmaker of the original film, Shekhar Kapur amazed as no one sought his permission to use his characters or film’s name.

Now, too has come out and expressed her take on Mr India by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonam claimed that her dad and she got to know about the remake from social media after Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. She mentioned that no one consulted her father Anil Kapoor or Shekhar Kapur about it and it is disrespectful. She even went on to mention that the original film was made with a lot of hard work and heart and that it’s her father’s legacy. Hence, Sonam mentioned that one should respect someone’s work and not use it for a big box office weekend.

Sonam tweeted, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

It was after Ali tweeted about making Mr India 2 that fans of the original starring Anil Kapoor got talking and didn’t want the classic film to be remade. Ali had written, “Excited to partner with

@ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Now, with Sonam coming out and talking about how the remake’s announcement made her feel, fans would want to know how the filmmaker would react to it. The original film also had late senior star, Amrish Puri, as the iconic villain Mogambo and it was one of the most loved sci-fi films back then. While Anil Kapoor hasn’t commented on it, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had expressed his amazement on the film being remade and had mentioned that it may be an attempt to secure a big box office weekend. Sonam’s statement on Mr India 2 is already going viral among fans.

