Sonam Kapoor all set to grace Wimbledon finals in London; Details inside

Global fashion icon and Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is all set to grace iconic tennis tournament, Wimbledon’s finals in London. Sonam will be present at the historic All England Club that has seen the G.O.A.T.s of tennis clash for immortality. Wimbledon Championship is the world's oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament, taking place since 1877. This will be the first time that Sonam Kapoor will be attending the Wimbledon Championship and the world will be watching the style and panache she brings to the Wimbledon Green Carpet!

Sonam Kapoor is the biggest fashion icon of India and she has been hailed for her sartorial choices by the world media for years now. With her brilliant style game, she is a darling of the top fashion brands across the globe. She has been constantly roped in by many iconic and luxury fashion brands because she is one of the best cultural ambassadors of India to the West and the attention that Sonam brings to these brands in India is simply incredible.

Sonam recently broke the internet as she attended Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. She also made a big fashion statement at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception celebrating UK-India relationships. Sonam is staging her comeback post pregnancy with two tentpole projects that will be announced soon.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in Shome Makhija directorial Blind, which released digitally on Jio Cinemas today. It is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Apart from Sonam Kapoor, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Lilette Dubey and Vinay Pathak.

