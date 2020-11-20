Sonam Kapoor is all smiles behind the steering wheel as hubby Anand Ahuja shares a gorgeous photo of her

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are spending time together in Dubai. On Friday morning, Anand shared a cute photo of his wife Sonam behind the steering wheel of a car and posing.

Actress and Anand Ahuja are making the most of their time together in Dubai and often post photos on social media. Even on Diwali, Sonam and Anand shared adorable photos of their get together with friends from Dubai and gave fans a glimpse of their celebration. The couple loves to capture their shenanigans in photos and later share them on social media. Speaking of this, today, Anand shared a cute photo of Sonam on his social media handle and gave all a glimpse of her behind the steering wheel.

Taking to his Instagram story, Anand dropped a photo in which the gorgeous Sonam was seen clad in a casual avatar as she took the steering wheel of her car. She is seen flashing her smile at hubby Anand, who turned photographer for her. She is seen clad in a baggy pair of jeans with a black blazer. Her hair was left loose and she is seen with one hand on the wheel. As she smiled, Sonam looked absolutely gorgeous in the frame. He shared the photo as a post too and credited their friend 'Faraz Khalid' for clicking it in the caption.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Sonam shared several photos of her chic and stylish OOTD with her pieces of bling and left fans gushing over it. The gorgeous star even spent Diwali missing her family with Anand and dropped several throwback photos on social media with them to express how much she wanted to see them again. Prior to Dubai, Sonam and Anand were spending time together in London. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She has been waiting to get back on set amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at a photo of Sonam shared by Anand:

Credits :Anand Ahuja Instagram

