Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna have a blast at Adele’s concert in London; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is currently in the best phase of her life. She announced her first pregnancy with hubby Anand Ahuja a couple of months ago and since then has been enjoying her pregnancy and how! From going to Tuscany for her babymoon trip to having a gala time with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Paris and now enjoying Adele’s concert in London, she is doing it all. Pictures and videos of the actress singing and enjoying herself at Adele’s concert are going viral. On the other hand, there was yet another Bollywood actor present at the concert. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, who are vacationing in London too were present at Adele’s concert.

In the pictures and video, we can see Sonam Kapoor along with her hubby Anand Ahuja and a couple of friends having a gala time at the concert. Sonam can be seen singing the songs that were sung by Adele and are lost in her own world as she holds hubby Anand close to her. Twinkle Khanna too shared a video where we can see her along with hubby Akshay Kumar first enjoying the pride parade and then singing their hearts out at Adele’s concert:

Check out the videos:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor turned muse for designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress took the internet by quite a storm as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-white satin skirt embellished with pearls and sequins. She wore the skirt below a similar-hued multipaneled dress with a long trail and is hand-embroidered with pearls. Sonam’s hair was also styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting as she adorned pearls on her head too. She opted for nude makeup to wrap up her look. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in Ram Setu.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor is a radiant mom-to-be as she holds hubby Anand Ahuja close in adorable PHOTO​