Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu enjoy day out in London; Don’t miss mom-son duo’s matching sneakers-PICS

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August last year. While they haven't yet revealed the little one's face on social media, they often share the most beautiful glimpses of him on Instagram. Sonam and Anand love sharing pictures of precious memories spent with their son Vayu, however, they make sure his face is kept hidden in the pictures. Of late, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor has been spending some time with the actress in London, and has been sharing pictures from their outings. On Saturday, looks like they went out for an evening walk, and Rhea shared the most adorable picture of Sonam, Anand and Vayu together.

Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu rock matching sneakers as they step out with Anand Ahuja

Rhea Kapoor has shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Walking with Vayu," along with a heart emoji and an evil eye emoji. The first picture shows Sonam Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms, while Anand Ahuja is seen standing next to her, playing with Vayu. Sonam Kapoor looks incredibly happy, and she is seen wearing a black oversized jacket with matching pants. Sonam left her hair open, and had a pair of sunglasses on. She teamed up the all-black outfit with a pair of uber-cool sneakers, and what garnered our attention was that Vayu was wearing the same pair of sneakers too!

While Vayu's face wasn't visible, he was seen in a grey outfit. Anand Ahuja donned a beige full-sleeved t-shirt with black pants, and matching sneakers. A comment on the post read, "There should be a separate like button for liking the sneakers in this carousel," while another comment read, "Cuteness galore."

Meanwhile, the next picture showed Anand Ahuja carrying Vayu on his shoulder as they walked with Karan Boolani on the streets on London. Other pictures gave glimpses of the park that they visited. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Rhea Kapoor shared some more pictures from her London diaries. One of the pictures also showed Sonam posing with their cousin Janhvi Kapoor, who also joined them in London. The Kapoor sisters enjoyed a meal together at a bistro in London. "Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight," wrote Rhea, while sharing the pictures.

