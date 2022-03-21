Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy: New parents Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas extend wishes & love.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja delighted their fans and followers across social media as the week began. The reason? Well, the couple announced that they will soon be becoming a party of three. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in a few months from now and made the official announcement via social media. The couple were flooded with wishes since the announcement and one such sweet wish came from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The couple, who recently became new parents a few weeks ago, dropped love and wishes for Sonam and Anand. Taking to the comments section, Nick Jonas wrote, "Congrats." Whereas, Priyanka wrote, "Congratulations so happy for you both." Like PC & Nick, Anushka Sharma also had a heartfelt wish for the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from their pregnancy announcement and wished the couple. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja This experience is unparalleled and special! Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Take a look below:

Announcing their pregnancy, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." In the photos, Sonam can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Sonam's dad and actor Anil Kapoor was also over the moon with the announcement. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

