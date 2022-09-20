Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announce son's name: Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora and others send 'love'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to reveal the name of her baby. They welcomed their first child on August 20, 2022. On the occasion of their son's first month birthday today, the couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The duo shared the first picture of Vayu and explained the meaning behind his name. Twinning in yellow with her hubby and child, Sonam looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow traditional outfit, while, Anand is seen kissing Sonam on her forehead as he held Vayu in his arms.

Revealing the name and the meaning, Sonam and Anand wrote, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.” Further, the couple added; “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”