Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Pregnancy announcements that took internet by storm

Pregnancy is one of the most special phases in a couple’s life. Graduating from being man and wife to mom and dad, well, it is huge! Whenever our dear Bollywood celebrities have shared their pregnancy announcements with us, it has always been a period of celebration amongst the fans. Just on Monday morning, Sonam Kapoor shared this great news with her fans and we absolutely cannot keep calm! So, here we present to you, some of the pregnancy announcements that absolutely took the Internet by storm.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Neerja actress took to social media to announce her pregnancy and post a pair of love-filled photos with Anand Ahuja. Yes! Sonam Kapoor, who married Anand in May 2018, is expecting their first child. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared pics of herself dressed in a black dress as she was resting on a couch with her head placed in Anand’s lap. In the caption, Sonam expressed her excitement about welcoming her first child. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022” along with heart emoticons. On Monday morning, thetook to social media to announce her pregnancy and post a pair of love-filled photos with Anand Ahuja. Yes! Sonam Kapoor, who married Anand in May 2018, is expecting their first child. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonam shared pics of herself dressed in a black dress as she was resting on a couch with her head placed in Anand’s lap. In the caption, Sonam expressed her excitement about welcoming her first child. She wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022” along with heart emoticons.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as they embrace parenthood this year. Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram handles and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”. Sharing this note, Priyanka tagged hubby Nick on the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Bebo and Saif made endless headlines with both their pregnancies. When the couple was pregnant with Taimur, Saif had written a statement to the media. He wrote, “My wife and I would like to announce that we are expecting our first child in December. We would like to thank our well wishers for their blessings and support and also the press for their discretion and patience.”

During the second time, the duo again wrote a sweet statement as they were expecting Jeh. They wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. — Saif and Kareena.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

On August 27, 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their child on Instagram. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021", the actor captioned the photo. Fun fact: Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement on Twitter was the 'Most Liked Tweet' of 2020.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

In February 2020, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra surprised their Bollywood fans by announcing the birth of their second baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya