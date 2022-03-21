Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja are 4 months pregnant; Here’s when their baby will arrive

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have left all the netizens jumping with joy ever since they announced their pregnancy. From family members like Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor to many Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, everyone has been congratulating the soon-to-be mommy and daddy and their pictures that the couple shared to announce their pregnancy has been going viral. Well, the latest reports in Times Of India suggest that the actress is more than 3 months pregnant.

A source close to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed that the actress is, in fact, 4 months pregnant! So she will mostly deliver the baby somewhere around the 3rd week of August 2022. Sonam was missing in action and was not seen around much in recent times and it is said that this was precisely the reason. Sonam and Anand had kept it hidden from a lot of friends and relatives until today. The couple shared a series of monochrome pictures where we saw the actress resting her head on Anand’s lap as they both cradle her baby bump with a big smile on their faces.

Even father Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita took to their Instagram handles to share these pictures and express their excitement about becoming nana and nani. Anil in his caption wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful!’ Sunita Kapoor wrote, ‘Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best… Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!!!’

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma wishes Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy: The experience is unparalleled & special