Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja dole out quarantine workout goals as they train virtually with Pilates trainer

Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja train virtually with their Pilates trainer amid lockdown; Take a look

Besides their loved-up photos and social media banter, what we totally love about Ahuja and Anand Ahuja is that the couple works out together, whenever they get time from their busy schedules. And since as we speak, everyone is quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Anand and Sonam are making sure to spend as much time together as possible. Besides cooking for the family, Sonam has been religiously working out and since we all know that Anand is a fitness enthusiast, Anand and Sonam make sure to work out together.

And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a photo of Anand and Sonam wherein the two are virtually working out with their trainer and doing Pilates at home. In the photo, we can see Sonam and Anand doing Pilates and while Sonam’s gym look is on point, Anand, too, looks dapper. Now during a live session on Instagram, Sonam revealed how she met Anand Ahuja for the first time as she said, “I met him (Anand) when I was promoting Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and my friend was trying to set me up with his best friend, and instead I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that’s how we met.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Duquer Salmaan, and next, it is being said that Sonam will be seen in the Hindi remake of Blind and also Sonam will be reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the sequel to Veere Di Wedding

Credits :Instagram

