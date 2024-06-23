Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja enjoy 'best night' as they attend Taylor Swift’s concert in London with Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani

Sonam Kapoor's recent Instagram stories reveal her newfound Swiftie status. Yes, you guessed it right—Kapoor attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in London accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani. Take a look at the pictures here!

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani attend Taylor Swift's concert in London

Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor re-shared a video from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in London, grooving to the song Shake It Off with hubby Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Kara Boolani. In another photo, she posed with her husband, Ahuja, at Wembley Stadium. The couple looked effortlessly stylish and cool. Additionally, there's an image of Anand and Sonam taking a selfie outside the stadium.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also took to their respective handles to share inside pictures and videos from the concert.

Check out the pictures here:

Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration in Scotland

On June 9, 2024, Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday. The actress shared a video of her Scottish birthday celebration, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to everyone.

Sonam Kapoor posted a compilation video on Instagram from her birthday celebration in Scotland. The video features Sonam enjoying the beautiful Scottish scenery with her husband Anand, son Vayu, and other family members. It shows her cutting her birthday cake and enjoying a grand feast with her loved ones.

Advertisement

The video also includes moments of the Blind actress posing for pictures with her husband, young child, and close family members.

Furthermore, Sonam expressed gratitude to her fans, acknowledging that their heartfelt wishes and kind messages made her birthday even more memorable. She concluded by extending her thanks along with love and best wishes.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: ‘Team bride’ Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha look ecstatic in UNSEEN PICS from puja