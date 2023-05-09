Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja enjoy ‘date night’ on 5th anniversary; Actress gifted THIS to hubby

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary yesterday, on May 8. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, never fail to shell out major couple goals, and they shared some adorable posts for each other on their wedding anniversary. While Sonam shared a series of love-filled pictures with Anand, the latter penned a lovely note for his ‘soulmate’. Anand also shared some cute glimpses of Sonam Kapoor holding their son Vayu in her arms. Now, a few hours ago, Sonam and Anand shared a sneak-peek as they enjoyed a ‘date night’ on their 5th wedding anniversary. Anand Ahuja also shared a picture revealing what Sonam gifted him on the special occasion.

Here’s how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja gave fans a glimpse of their ‘date night’ as they enjoyed a meal at a fine dining restaurant in London. Sonam Kapoor simply shared a picture of a plate with some desserts kept on it, and ‘Happy 5th Anniversary’ written over it. “Date night,” wrote Sonam, while sharing the picture. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja shared a picture on his Instagram story, giving a glimpse of the anniversary gift he got from Sonam. The actress gifted him a stunning Swiss-made watch, and Anand flaunted the timepiece in the picture. “Anniversary Gift from my @sonamkapoor,” he wrote. Check out the pictures below!

Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, yesterday, Sonam Kapoor wished Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary by dropping a series of their pictures together. The last picture showed Anand Ahuja playing with their son Vayu.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja .”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's custom Anamika Khanna x Emilia Wickstead gown is a glam diary of part India-part London