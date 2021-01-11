  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy a game of monopoly; Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu end the week with game night

While Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped in the midst of an intense game, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja had a blast with monopoly.
11325 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy a game of monopoly; Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu end the week with game night.Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy a game of monopoly; Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu end the week with game night.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sunday night is Game Night! 

The first working weekend of 2021 came to an end with celebrity couples spending some quality time with fun and games. While Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped in the midst of an intense game, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja played monopoly with some friends and had a blast. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a photo as she sat on the couch with her PJ's, whereas Kunal sat on the couch next to her and seemed to concentrate on the game.  

She captioned the photo, #Gamenight." And while it looked all things fun, Kunal reposted the photo on his Instagram Story and claimed that he won the game. As for Sonam and Anand, the couple got together with a few friends after Anand's hair cut which the actress documented on Instagram. 

The game for the night was monopoly and Sonam shared super fun videos while she was at it. Take a look at the Sonam-Anand and Soha-Kunal's game night:

Sonam is currently in Scotland shooting for next film Blind and looks like Anand has joined her. The actress kicked off Glasgow shoot for her next movie titled Blind in which she will be seen playing a visually challenged police officer who is in search of a serial killer. 

Recently, Sonam shared an adorable cute photo with a dog who will play a pivotal role in the film. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is expected to release later this year. 

ALSO READ: Happy New Year: Sonam Kapoor is 'ready to take on 2021' with hubby Anand Ahuja as they seal it with a kiss 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
PHOTO: Soha Ali Khan is a proud mom as she shows off daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's drawing skills
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor shower birthday love on Farhan Akhtar; Share endearing wishes
Sonam Kapoor rocks a little black dress as she shows us how she's 'walking into 2021's first weekend'; PHOTO
Kunal Khemu shares a picture flaunting his muscle and brawn on social media
Sonam Kapoor misses hubby Anand Ahuja while shooting for Blind in Glasgow; SEE his reply to his 'crazy girl'
VIDEO: Sonam Kapoor braves the winter amid Blind's shoot; Enjoys Ella Fitzgerald’s It's A Lovely Day Today