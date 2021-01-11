Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy a game of monopoly; Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu end the week with game night

While Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped in the midst of an intense game, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja had a blast with monopoly.

Sunday night is Game Night!

The first working weekend of 2021 came to an end with celebrity couples spending some quality time with fun and games. While Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were snapped in the midst of an intense game, and husband Anand Ahuja played monopoly with some friends and had a blast. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a photo as she sat on the couch with her PJ's, whereas Kunal sat on the couch next to her and seemed to concentrate on the game.

She captioned the photo, #Gamenight." And while it looked all things fun, Kunal reposted the photo on his Instagram Story and claimed that he won the game. As for Sonam and Anand, the couple got together with a few friends after Anand's hair cut which the actress documented on Instagram.

The game for the night was monopoly and Sonam shared super fun videos while she was at it. Take a look at the Sonam-Anand and Soha-Kunal's game night:

Sonam is currently in Scotland shooting for next film Blind and looks like Anand has joined her. The actress kicked off Glasgow shoot for her next movie titled Blind in which she will be seen playing a visually challenged police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

Recently, Sonam shared an adorable cute photo with a dog who will play a pivotal role in the film. The film is helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. It is expected to release later this year.

