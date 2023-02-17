Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja enjoy ‘parent’s night out’ to watch Anil Kapoor starrer series The Night Manager-PIC

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer spy thriller The Night Manager premiered on 17th February, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Night Manager marks Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s debut web series in the digital space, and it is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Hindi adaptation is directed by Sandeep Modi. Looks like a special screening of The Night Manager was held last night, and new parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended it. Sonam and Anand, who welcomed their first child Vayu in August 2022, enjoyed ‘parent’s night out’ as they binge-watched Anil Kapoor’s series The Night Manager. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja watch The Night Manager

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a few polaroid pictures of herself and Anand Ahuja from the screening. The photographs show her in a white and blue outfit, while Anand Ahuja is seen in a black t-shirt. In two photos, they are seen simply posing together, while the third candid picture shows Sonam and Anand laughing. The couple took some time off parents' duty to enjoy the show, and while sharing the pictures, Sonam praised the cast Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita, and the director Sandeep Modi. She wrote, “Parents night out to watch the amazing #nightmanager you're amazing @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @anilskapoor and obviously my @sandeipm you've done a fab fab job!” Check out her Instagram story below!

Ananya Panday attends The Night Manager screening Meanwhile, a day before, a special screening of The Night Manager was held in Mumbai which was attended by Mrunal Thakur, Vidya Balan, Ananya Panday and others. Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating Aditya, arrived for the screening and was seen posing for a few pictures. She was dressed in a white t-shirt, and blue bell-bottom jeans, while Aditya Roy Kapur also twinned in a white and blue outfit!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks regal in red at Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad’s wedding lunch: PICS