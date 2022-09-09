Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja flaunt 'most recent pickups' as latter gets matching shoes for their baby boy; PICS
Anand Ahuja flaunts his new purchase that also includes new pair of sneakers for his little munckin.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are brand-new parents in the tinsel town of Bollywood, and the duo is on cloud nine as they are enjoying the special phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20 this year and took to their social media handles to announce the news to their fans. Now, if reports are to believed, the duo are planning to throw a massive party as they welcomed their special one on this planet. Seems like, the couple has started prepping for their upcoming celebration and are leaving no stone unturned to dress up their Lil one like a star.
Today, Sonam’s hubby Anand Ahuja shared a picture on his Instagram handle wherein it is seen that he has bought four pairs of sneakers. One for the new mom in Town, one for himself, and two little ones for his son. Captioning this picture, he wrote, “most recent pickups” and attached a heart emoji along with it.
A few minutes after posting this, Sonam’s brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wrote in the comments section, “I think I can squeeze those”. Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, also wrote, “So cute”. Both Sunita and Harsh dropped heart emojis along with their comments.
Soon after Sonam and Anand informed everyone that they have been blessed with a baby boy, they both shared similar posts on their social media handles which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand."
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and announced that they both are expecting a child in March this year. As of now, the Bollywood actress has no films to look forward to in her kitty as she plans to prioritize her parenthood duties at the moment.