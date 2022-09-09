Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja flaunt 'most recent pickups' as latter gets matching shoes for their baby boy; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are brand-new parents in the tinsel town of Bollywood, and the duo is on cloud nine as they are enjoying the special phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20 this year and took to their social media handles to announce the news to their fans. Now, if reports are to believed, the duo are planning to throw a massive party as they welcomed their special one on this planet. Seems like, the couple has started prepping for their upcoming celebration and are leaving no stone unturned to dress up their Lil one like a star.

Today, Sonam’s hubby Anand Ahuja shared a picture on his Instagram handle wherein it is seen that he has bought four pairs of sneakers. One for the new mom in Town, one for himself, and two little ones for his son. Captioning this picture, he wrote, “most recent pickups” and attached a heart emoji along with it.