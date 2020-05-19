Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja give 'flowery surprise' to Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

On Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s 36th wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja give them a special surprise.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have all the reason to grin ear to ear today. After all, this stunning couple has completed 36 years if their wedding on May 19 and they continue to inspire millions of couples as they are the epitome of love and perfection. Needless to say, Anil and Sunita have been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world on their special day. In fact, their kids Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor also shared heartfelt posts about their parents on their wedding anniversary.

And while it was a low key celebration for the senior couple, courtesy the ongoing lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Sonam did make sure to make the day special for her parents. Wondering how? Well, the Neerja actress had sent a beautiful bouquet of pink roses for Anil and Sunita. Interestingly, the bouquet came with a special note which read as, “Dear Mom & Dad, Happy Anniversary to the parents that inspire us in everyway! Lots of love always Sonam and Anand.” Sunita, who was overwhelmed by Sonam and Anand’s sweet gesture and shared a picture of the bouquet and wrote “@sonamkapoor @anandahuja.. Missss you’ll so much” with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s special bouquet for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor:

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actress had also posted a sweet anniversary wish for her parents as she shared beautiful pictures of her parents and wrote, "Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×