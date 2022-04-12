Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja look much in love as they cradle mom-to-be's cute baby bump; New PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days. After all, the couple is set to embrace parenthood for the first time this year. The Veere Di Wedding actress had announced her pregnancy in March this year and ever since then, Sonam has been treating fans with beautiful pics of herself flaunting her baby bump. And now, the mom-to-be has once again taken social media by storm as she has shared new pics of herself with her main man.

In the pics clicked by Ashish Shah, Sonam was dressed in a pastel colour gown and was boasting a minimal make up look. She was flaunting her baby bump in the pic and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. On the other hand, Anand was dressed in a light coloured kurta pyjama and was seen holding his ladylove close to him. Sonam captioned the image as, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal”. Soon, Sunita Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the couple. Celebs like Tara Sutaria, Sophie Choudry, Ayesha Shroff, etc also showered love on Sonam and Anand.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post:

To note, Sonam and Anand, who have been married for around four years now, will be welcoming their baby in the fall this year. Recently, during her conversation with Vogue India, Sonam stated that the first trimester of her pregnancy hasn’t been easy. “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own,” the mom-to-be was quoted saying.