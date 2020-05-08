Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja look picture perfect as they pose with parents & thank them for being ‘role models’

Sonam Kapoor thanks dad Anil Kapoor, mom Sunita Kapoor and parents-in-law for being her and Anand’s inspiration and best kind of role models

As Ahuja and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, the Neerja actress took to social media to post a rare and unseen photo with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Anand’s parents to thank them for being their role models. Alongside the photo, Sonam wrote, “Aspiration and inspiration for the future.. thank you parents for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you. #everydayphenomenal…” In the said photo, Sonam and Anand look picture perfect as they pose with Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja while the daddies sit and post for the perfect click

As we speak, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are quarantining in New Delhi at his residence and therefore, to ring in their second anniversary, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated the day by video chatting with Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani and a day prior to their anniversary, Anand Ahuja gifted a Nintendo Switch with games like Mario Kart and Legend of Zelda installed in it. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, “@anandahuja knows me too well Love you so much.” In the video shared, the actress says, “This is my anniversary present.”

For all those who don’t know, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a big fat Punjabi wedding in Mumbai and the wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, and due to Anand’s work, the couple keep shuttling between London and New Delhi. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to perform at the box office.

ALSO READ: COVID 19: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor interacts with mom in law in self quarantine & we can relate

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×