Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja make for an adorable duo as they pose next to a Christmas tree and wish their fans

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are among the most adorable B-town couples. Recently, they wished everyone on Christmas with a sweet picture by posing next to a decked up Christmas tree. Check it out.

Among the Bollywood couples, if there is one duo who always manage to steal the show with their love-filled photos, it is Ahuja and Anand Ahuja. The duo always managed to leave everyone stunned with their appearances in the city and their social media PDA often is too cute for words. Recently, Sonam hosted a Christmas lunch for the family and Anand joined her too. A day after Christmas, Sonam shared photos on Instagram and the one that stole the show is with Anand.

In the picture, Sonam shared glimpses from her Christmas lunch where Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others were also present. In one of the photos, Sonam can be seen clad in a white turtleneck pullover with a matching pleated skirt and sneakers as she poses with Anand. Anand can be seen smiling away as she makes a ‘v’ sign behind Sonam’s head to add some goofiness to the photo. The adorable duo can be seen posing together right next to a decked up Christmas tree.

Sonam captioned the Christmas lunch photos as, “Merry Christmas! All my love and all my wishes! Let’s celebrate each other, let’s celebrate all faiths and let’s celebrate compassion, kindness and humanity but most of all let’s celebrate rebirth of a nations conscience.” Anand couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the pictures and expressed his love for his wife in the sweetest way. Anand wrote, “LOOOOVE. You hosted such an incredible holiday lunch @sonamkapoor !! You created love and laughter with the warmth you shared w all our friends and family. Love you !”

On the work front, Sonam has had a stellar year with two big films, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. Both the films managed to do well at the box office and Sonam’s performance was appreciated. Her last film with Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor was based on a book by Anuja Chauhan and was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

