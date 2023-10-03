Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja pose with dad Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff at Thank You For Coming screening; Watch

Thank You For Coming, the much-awaited multi-starrer comedy movie is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on October 6, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Karan Boolani, recently had its world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival. Ahead of its global release, the makers of Thank You For Coming held a grand screening of the movie for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood in Mumbai, on October 3, Tuesday.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

As you may know, Thank You For Coming is produced by director Karan Boolani's wife Rhea Kapoor, and her father, senior superstar Anil Kapoor, in association with Balaji Motion Pictures. Rhea's elder sister, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja were seen arriving in style at the screening event of the movie. The much-in-love couple posed together for the paparazzi photographers, before making their entry into the venue.

Interestingly, Sonam and Anand, who met the actress's father Anil Kapoor, and his frequent collaborator and close buddy, actor Jackie Shroff on the red carpet, posed with the Ram Lakhan duo for pictures. The Neerja actress looked stylish in a teal jacket and matching skirt, which she paired with a black bralette top, for the event. She completed her look with a high ponytail, black heels, and a matching handbag.

Later, Sonam and Anand posed with Rhea Kapoor and her husband, director Karan Boolani for pictures. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, were seen posing together.

Check out the video and pictures, below:

