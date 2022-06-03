Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja relish delicious meals as the mom-to-be shares PICS of their 'babymoon' in Italy

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated with pictures and videos on Instagram. She got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in the summer of 2018. The couple however met six years ago, that is in 2016, before they began to date. In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. The mom-to-be is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand are currently on a 'babymoon' in Italy. The actress shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories where the parents-to-be were seen enjoying their holiday before the arrival of their baby. Sonam Kapoor shared photos of the different delicacies they tried, in her Instagram stories earlier.



Now the actress has shared a photo of a table full of complementary confectionaries kept for their warm welcome at a hotel in Italy. The Khoobsurat actress expressed her happiness with her caption, “What a spectacular welcome” in her Instagram story. The succeeding story had Sonam relish a delicious meal at the hotel. Sonam’s stories makes us believe that she is having a gala time on her vacation.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram stories:

Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month. On their special day, Anand wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal." The Veere Di Wedding actress has been very vocal about her love for Anand Ahuja too. In one of her earlier posts, she wrote, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja #EverydayPhenomenal”. The power couple often dish out couple goals with their display of affection publicly.

The lovebirds are expected to have their baby due in August this year and fans can barely wait to see the new addition to the Kapoor khandaan.

