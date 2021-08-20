Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja with Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani exude royalty in NEW family photos.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were the reason for everyone's excitement in the Kapoor Khandaan as the longtime sweethearts tied the knot last weekend. Almost a week on, the couple as well as their family members are sharing new pictures from the wedding intimate and small wedding ceremony that took place at home. On Friday, 's husband Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share a series of new family photos.

In the photos, Sonam and Anand pose for a family portrait with Rhea and Karan. The quartet exude royalty in their heavily embellished outfits and jewellery. While Anand also shared one photo with wife Sonam, there was another picture that included Anand's brother.

Rhea Kapoor looked stunning as a bride in her wedding saree and a pearl veil. The producer and fashion stylist's husband Karan Boolani complemented her perfectly in a similar shade of beige and gold sherwani.

Sharing the photos, Anand captioned it, "If you don’t believe in magic, you’ll never find it." Check out the photos below:

While they kept the wedding affair private, Rhea and Karan officially announced it the next day to the world. Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."

