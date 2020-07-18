  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ photos prove why they are our ‘Everyday Phenomenal’ couple

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Abuja are our #EverydayPhenomenal couple, and after quarantining in Delhi and Mumbai for over three months, the couple, as we speak, is back to London. And today, hubby Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram to share a then and now photo with wifey and while one photo has Sonam and Anand all dolled up to attend an event in Paris, the other photo is a selfie from a car and alongside the photos, Anand wrote, “THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London..”

Yesterday, Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen working out amid nature and in the august company of chirping birds, and Anand Ahuja dropped a comment praising his wifey for working out outdoors and not attending Zoom calls indoors. That said, during a recent interview, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was asked as to why did she and Anand return to India amid the Coronavirus pandemic, she had said that they wanted to be with their family in a potentially difficult time.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, she will be seen in the sequel to Veere Di Wedding. Apart from that, the actress is all set to star in a thriller, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind directed by Sujoy Ghosh and although the shooting was to kick-start in June 2020, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed.

Check out Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on

Credits :Instagram

