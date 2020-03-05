Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja send birthday wishes for her sister Rhea by sharing adorable throwback PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have taken to their respective social media handles to wish her sister Rhea Kapoor on the latter's 32nd birthday. Check out their posts.

is known to be very close to her parents including her sister Rhea Kapoor. As the latter rings in her 32nd birthday today, wishes have already started pouring in from her family members, friends, and other well-wishers. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are among the first ones to wish Rhea through their respective social media handles. The Veere Di Wedding has poured out her feelings for her sister through a series of adorable throwback pictures that are unmissable.

The two sisters are seen striking quirky poses for the camera in a few pictures. In yet another picture, Sonam calls herself and Rhea globetrotters and we completely agree with her about this! The Neerja actress has also mentioned numerous times about missing Rhea which every one of us can relate to. Sonam further states that Rhea is a party starter and stylish woman too. Meanwhile, Sonam’s husband Anand has shared a throwback picture from their wedding in which Rhea can be seen sitting behind them and smiling back at someone else.

Check out the pictures shared by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has not announced any new project as of now. She will be reportedly seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Nevertheless, the actress never fails to update fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life and is frequently active on social media. Moreover, Sonam's frequent outings with her husband Anand Ahuja have been the talk of the town.

