Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja send presents for Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s newborn with a lovely MESSAGE

2022 has been a special year for B-Town couples Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja and Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover . It is because couples got blessed with their first child. While Sonam and Anand were blessed with their son Vayu, Bipasha and Karan recently welcomed their daughter Devi onto this planet. Both couples are embracing parenthood nowadays.

On Sunday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover received a special gift for their daughter Devi with a lovely message from popular B-Town couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared an Instagram story wherein we can see a huge gift hamper wrapped up with ribbons and balloons. The gift hamper was presented with a sweet message with read, “Dear Bips and Karan, Congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance. –Sonam, Anand and Vayu”

Reacting to this message, Bipasha wrote, “THANK YOU @sonamkapoor @anandahuja and Vayu. Devi loved her gifts.” with a bunch of red heart emojis.