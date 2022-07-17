Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja spotted in the city amidst reports of their baby shower getting cancelled; PICS

Sonam Kapoor is experiencing one of the best phases of her lives currently. She is soon going to be a mother and embrace motherhood. Well, reportedly it was going to be Sonam’s baby shower today for which the preparations were being made for a couple of days. But as per the latest buzz, her baby shower function has been cancelled due to unknown reasons. But a small gathering is being held instead of a major baby shower event. Amidst all this, Sonam was spotted leaving her residence in her car. She was accompanied by hubby Anand Ahuja.

In the pictures, we can see Sonam Kapoor dressed in all-black attire. She is wearing a black coloured ankle-length dress that she has layered with a black shirt. She also wore black oxford shoes and held a black sling bag. The actress left her hair open and wore black sunglasses. We can see Anand Ahuja being a protective husband as he holds Sonam. He can be seen wearing a white tee over his black pants and white shoes. Both of them pose and wave at the paps.

Check out Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s pictures:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will throw a grand baby shower for their darling daughter. The diva to have a grand baby shower hosted for her at her maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra. It is the same location where Sonam and Anand Ahuja had gotten married. Sonam Kapoor's close friends and family are busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower. But, unfortunately, it seems to be cancelled now.

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her pregnancy life, shares video of working out & relishing ‘ghar ka khana’; WATCH